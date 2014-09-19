Is Devin Hester worthy of Hall of Fame enshrinement?

First, the facts. Hester's 20 return TDs moved him past Deion Sanders on the NFL's all-time list. Sanders, of course, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Rod Woodson, next on the all-time list with 16 return scores, slipped on his gold jacket in 2009. Ronde Barber, fourth with 14 return scores, will have a very strong case when he becomes eligible in a few years.