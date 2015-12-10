Is DeMarco Murray really a bad scheme fit in Philly?

Throughout the season, game by game directional running statistics show a bit of a concession on Kelly's part. Murray started out as an outside-the-tackles runner whose carries slowly featured more runs between the guards and center, where Murray is supposedly most productive and most comfortable even if his directional run stats from 2014 tell a different story. In Dallas, some of his most show-stopping runs came outside the tackles, and the same holds true for his brief time in Philadelphia (doesn't it make more sense to use Jason Peters as the bedrock of a play, and then send out athletic offensive linemen like Jason Kelce to lead block in space, where they are most effective?). He also has significantly more carries up the middle (50) in 2015 than any other direction. If anything, it looks like Kelly is digesting these numbers on the fly and doing what he can to maximize Murray on a week-to-week basis.