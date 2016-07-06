Is Cam Newton the greatest dual-threat QB in history?

The video to the right highlights all 12 of Newton's rushing scores last season. No other player has ever offered the acrobatics to flip over the goal line and land on his feet, the speed to beat defenders to the pylon, the power to break tackles at the goal line, the vision to see the open holes, the arm length and enormous hands to reach across the plane of the goal line and the passing ability to burn potential tacklers selling out to stop the threat of the run.