Is C.J. Spiller's time with New Orleans Saints over?

Published: Dec 31, 2015
Kevin Patra

C.J. Spiller's season officially ended Wednesday.

The New Orleans Saints placed the running back on injured reserve. No specific injury was announced with the transaction, but Spiller never seemed to recover from his training camp leg issues.

Spiller was a healthy scratch in Week 16. He played in just 13 games, garnering a career-low 36 carries for 112 yards to go along with 34 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints hoped they were getting a speed back, who could play a Darren Sproles-type role. Instead the 28-year-old lacked burst in the open field, couldn't make defenders miss or break tackles.

Spiller signed a four-year, $16 million contract with $9 million guaranteed in the offseason. The Saints could save $3.25 million against the salary by severing ties this offseason as a post-June 1 cut, but coach Sean Payton told reporters he was "excited" to see Spiller regain his explosive form in 2016.

"He's someone that I know we as an organization -- certainly myself as a head coach and working with the offense -- are excited to see that through," Payton said. "Because I do feel like he's got some unique skillsets. And it was frustrating. I was frustrated for him at times, because it wasn't 100 percent or wasn't back fully with the strength in his leg to do some of the things you're used to seeing."

It was clear Payton had moved beyond an ineffective Spiller when he went to Tim Hightower as the workhorse in Week 14 after Mark Ingram was lost for the year. Hightower has thrived after being out of the NFL for four seasons. Spiller has been a nonentity.

The move is another reminder of the failed personnel moves that have sideswiped the Saints in recent seasons, leading to their dismal records.

