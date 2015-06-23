Is Bill Callahan the secret behind best rushing teams?

A possibly-overlooked development this offseason came when Bill Callahan left the Cowboys to become a presumably well-compensated offensive line coach with the Washington Redskins.
The stats tell us he's the best in the business right now over that period of time, and before DeMarco Murray, he was doing it with Thomas Jones, Shonn Greene and a late-career LaDainian Tomlinson. Tom Cable in Seattle certainly comes to mind as well in recent years.
But this year in Washington will provide us an interesting opportunity to see just how effective Callahan's scheme is.
"When you walk in the door you look at the players first and what they do best and you fashion a system around their strengths and their skill levels," he said, via CSN Washington.
Callahan might have his toughest starting point yet, with Kory Lichtensteiger and Trent Williams leading the way on the offensive line. Rookie tackle Brandon Scherff will also be one to watch. Despite being a top-five pick, there seemed to be more doubts about his readiness than there was with Callahan's last rookie project in Dallas, Zack Martin.
Another top 10 finish in rushing offense would certainly negate the naysayers that suggest Callahan is walking into gigs with premium talent. It would also be a godsend for Robert Griffin III, who is trying desperately to get his game back.
