Is Ben Roethlisberger a must-start in Week 10?

M.G.: I can't fully speak to your mental stability, but any defects you might be suffering aren't based on your desire to start Mark Sanchez at quarterback. Chip Kelly has long said that he feels his offense can succeed regardless of who's under center. That looked to be the case last week when Sanchez took over for the injured Nick Foles. In terms of on-field ability, Sanchez is the better quarterback. And miss me with the "butt-fumble." It's an unfortunate (even if hilarious) footnote to his tenure with a bad offensive team. This Eagles team is better than anything Sanchez worked with while playing for the Jets. Oh, and he has a pretty sweet matchup against the Panthers this week.