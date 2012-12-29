Is Andy Reid really interested in San Diego Chargers?

Published: Dec 29, 2012 at 06:05 AM

Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid has his eyes on the San Diego Chargers, Pro Football Talk reported, but are those feeling mutual?

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported on "Around the League" on Friday that Reid would ultimately prefer to stay in Philadelphia. Most believe the organization is ready to move in another direction after two extremely disappointing seasons. He could be fired Monday, a day after the regular-season ends.

Reid has let his San Diego wishes be known, according to Pro Football Talk, and has begun to research possible coaching staffs.

"The Chargers could be looking at some younger names," Breer said. "They've gone down the retread route in the past -- Marty Schottenheimer, Norv Turner. If they are going to ax Turner as expected on Monday, they might not be as interested in Reid as Reid is in them."

Breer added the Arizona Cardinals could be interested in Reid if they fire Ken Whisenhunt.

However it shakes out, Reid is unlikely to get the personnel control he had in Philly. That didn't work out so well the last two years.

