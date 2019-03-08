Is an alternative to the onside kick on the agenda?

Another proposal by Kansas City that is likely to draw notice is a change to overtime wherein both teams would be allowed to possess the ball in overtime even if a touchdown is scored on the first possession. This became a hot-button issue when the Tom Brady-led Patriots passed up the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game en route to the Super Bowl. Hence, it's little surprise who the author of the amendment is. In the same proposal, K.C. is hoping to eliminate the overtime period altogether in preseason games.