Irvin: Welcome to the royal family

As great as it was to be in Canton with those rookies, I can't wait to spend time with all of you on my next Canton trip. Of course, in addition to the pageantry of the enshrinement ceremony, there is the Nitschke Luncheon on Friday afternoon in which members of the Hall of Fame will stand up and address you, the rookies of the group. This is the locker room of the Hall of Fame, my friends. One thing football players love more than anything is the locker room, and the Nitschke Luncheon is a Hall of Fame locker room.