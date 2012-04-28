Irvin waits for his chance to shine for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin has had somewhat of a low profile during the first two weeks of training camp.
And that's how he likes it.
Not to say that his incredible speed doesn't make a statement when he's tearing off the edge and pressuring a quarterback or running down Marshawn Lynch from behind 70 yards downfield. But with a three-way quarterback battle and the arrivals of Braylon Edwards and Terrell Owens, Irvin has been somewhat of an afterthought during the first couple of weeks of camp for the Seahawks (No. 22 in the AP Pro32).
"I don't want to be talked about. I was talked about enough coming into the draft," Irvin said. "When it's my time to show what I can do then I'm sure people will be talking about me.
"We'll give T.O. all the attention."
The battle between Matt Flynn, Tarvaris Jackson and Russell Wilson for the starting quarterback job has been the center of attention throughout most of camp. Well, that is until the T.O. show came to town earlier this week.
Owens is the third veteran receiver the team has added, along with Edwards and Antonio Bryant. Bryant has since been released but the uncertainty at wide receiver has been magnified with Sidney Rice still unable to participate in any contact drills.
Flynn will start the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans (No. 21 in the AP Pro32) on Saturday and play the first half while Wilson will play the second half. Owens is not expected to play.
Meanwhile, Irvin has quietly been working on trying to develop counter-moves off his incredible speed rush to give himself more tools.
"He never really had one. You never saw him spin in college. He just had a couple moves and now you're starting to see it more," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "You saw his speed but just trying to figure out his moves, but now he's starting to become more efficient."
Irvin came up with a sack of Wilson and forced a fumble from a scrambling Flynn during practice Thursday.
Irvin will take the field for the first time against the Titans. Bradley said Irvin will primarily play in third-down and pass rush situations.
Irvin has been looking forward to his first chance to perform and looks forward to seeing how his new package of pass rush moves holds up against live competition.
"I just want to go out there and have fun," Irvin said. "Hopefully, do what they brought me here to do."
Notes: G John Moffitt left practice Thursday after suffering an injury to his left arm, where he was already wearing a large brace. . CB Walter Thurmond (leg) and G James Carpenter (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list. . CB Brandon Browner, DT Alan Branch, LB Allen Bradford (hip), LB Matt McCoy (knee), TE Cameron Morrah, WR Ricardo Lockette (leg) and WR Doug Baldwin (hamstring) sat out Thursday's practice.
