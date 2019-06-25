Around the NFL

Irvin: Panthers' front reminds me of '13 Seahawks

Published: Jun 25, 2019 at 01:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Bruce Irvin conjured up a memorable comparison between his new team and the one with which he became famous.

Speaking with Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer during minicamp, Irvin, unprompted, compared the Panthers' defensive line depth to the Seattle Seahawks' D that smothered teams en route to the Super Bowl XLVIII title.

"This kind of compares to that 2013 front we had, when we won the Super Bowl," the veteran said.

The Seahawks of yesteryear were highlighted by a front of Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Red Bryant, Brandon Mebane, Tony McDaniel, Clinton McDonald and Jordan Hill, and a linebacker crew of Irvin, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Malcolm Smith.

"That team went eight deep up front," Irvin said of his former Seahawks team. "We had four really good guys, and then four more went in and there was no drop-off. So that's kind of the feeling I'm getting here. We had a lot of dudes. Everybody communicated. That's the kind of vibe it is here."

Of course, it was the Seahawks' back end that was their calling card in 2013, giving it the nickname Legion of Boom -- with Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner.

The Panthers certainly upgraded their defensive front this offseason, adding Irvin, Gerald McCoy and first-round pick Brian Burns to a front that includes Kawann Short, Dontari Poe, Bryan Cox and former first-rounder Vernon Butler. After finishing a disappointing 27th in the NFL in sacks last year, 2019 should be a more productive campaign.

Moving to a more hybrid defense should aid the Panthers' efforts to disrupt the QB and get their best players on the field. But the group has a lot to prove in terms of production and overall defensive cohesion to reach Irvin's comparison.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
news

Washington not expected to reach long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW