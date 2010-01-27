 Skip to main content
Advertising

Irsay: Colts to comply with NFL rules regarding Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 27, 2010 at 12:47 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay says the team will comply with the NFL's Pro Bowl rules -- even if it means players must make a roundtrip flight to Miami on Sunday.

Irsay told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the team will abide by the league's requirements. Indy still hasn't decided whether the Pro Bowlers will return home Sunday night and then fly back to Miami with their teammates Monday.

Team president Bill Polian called the rule "distasteful" during his weekly radio show Monday.

Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark all said they anticipated being at Sunday's game.

Irsay said the team will follow its traditional plan, "which is comply with league policy and not make a bigger deal out of it than it is."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, plus Hiring News

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, as the guys have returned from covering their college all-star games.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell to attempt NFL comeback, indicates interest is only in playing for Steelers

Former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, who spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, took to social media last week to say that he is considering a return to the NFL after two years away but only wants to play with one team.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the Falcons and Patriots will make trades to nab quarterbacks. Check out the complete first-round projection, 1-32.