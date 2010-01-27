Irsay: Colts to comply with NFL rules regarding Pro Bowl

Irsay told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the team will abide by the league's requirements. Indy still hasn't decided whether the Pro Bowlers will return home Sunday night and then fly back to Miami with their teammates Monday.
Team president Bill Polian called the rule "distasteful" during his weekly radio show Monday.
Irsay said the team will follow its traditional plan, "which is comply with league policy and not make a bigger deal out of it than it is."
