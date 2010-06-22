Iowa judge finds Redskins' Rinehart guilty of public intoxication

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Black Hawk County magistrate has found Washington Redskins guard Chad Rinehart guilty of public intoxication in connection with a January encounter with University of Northern Iowa police.
The 25-year-old Rinehart, a native of Boone, Iowa, paid $195 in fines and surcharges after Magistrate Patricia Meany issued her written ruling June 3.
University of Northern Iowa police spokesman Dave Zariffs says officers responded to a door alarm at Mojo's Pizza House in Cedar Falls on Jan. 18. When they arrived they found Rinehart pulling on a locked door.
A police report says Rinehart, who played at Northern Iowa from 2004-07, appeared to be intoxicated. Rinehart refused a breath test and was arrested.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press