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Iowa judge finds Redskins' Rinehart guilty of public intoxication

Published: Jun 22, 2010 at 09:17 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Black Hawk County magistrate has found Washington Redskins guard Chad Rinehart guilty of public intoxication in connection with a January encounter with University of Northern Iowa police.

The 25-year-old Rinehart, a native of Boone, Iowa, paid $195 in fines and surcharges after Magistrate Patricia Meany issued her written ruling June 3.

University of Northern Iowa police spokesman Dave Zariffs says officers responded to a door alarm at Mojo's Pizza House in Cedar Falls on Jan. 18. When they arrived they found Rinehart pulling on a locked door.

A police report says Rinehart, who played at Northern Iowa from 2004-07, appeared to be intoxicated. Rinehart refused a breath test and was arrested.

Rinehart made four starts for the Redskins last season before breaking his right leg.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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