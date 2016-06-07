Investigators looking at whether Aqib Talib shot self

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib has been released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his right leg Sunday morning in Dallas. Investigators looking into the shooting are trying to determine whether Talib accidentally shot himself, sources close to the multiple probes told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
Talib arrived at the Broncos' facility Wednesday to be evaluated by team medical staff, coach Gary Kubiak told reporters. Kubiak said Tuesday there is no timeline for Talib's return from the injury, per Palmer. The three-time Pro Bowler was released from the hospital Monday, Kubiak said.
Talib told multiple people he suffered a minor wound that only required stitches and medical cleanup, sources told Rapoport. He did not undergo surgery. The NFL is investigating the shooting and Talib faces the possibility of league discipline, Rapoport added.
According to a Dallas Police Department incident report, Talib suffered the wound at a bar/nightclub in Dallas.
Talib, 30, spent his high school years in the Dallas area. He went to high school at Lloyd V. Berkner.
The cornerback is in the middle of a six-year, $57 million contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos that he signed back in 2014. This past season was perhaps his finest in the NFL, with three interceptions and two pick-six's on top of 39 tackles. His coverage skills helped propel the best pressure defense in the league.
However, Talib is no stranger to trouble in Texas, including an assault with a deadly weapon case that was later dismissed. He was also the subject of an aggravated assault charge a few years later. The investigation was suspended due to a lack of evidence.
The reigning Super Bowl champions visited The White House on Monday. Talib did not accompany the Broncos on the trip.