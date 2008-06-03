Intruder hospitalized after Herron foils would-be burglary

Published: Jun 03, 2008 at 12:12 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers running back Noah Herron thwarted a would-be burglar by hitting him with a bed post during a break-in at his home.

Brown County Sheriff Dennis Kocken said Tuesday that the break-in happened late last Friday and the injured the intruder remained hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Rushing to judgment

</center>

You're not supposed to be able to make chicken salad out of chicken feathers, so goes the old saw. The Green Bay Packers, however, may have pulled off the football equivalent, a running game grown in large measure from the ashes of two lost fumbles.

But if you believe, as many do, that adversity is a better teacher than success, Ryan Grant's problems and then his smashing turnaround in a playoff game last January could be the catalyst for a team that will need strong running to help protect a first-year starting quarterback. More ...

More Packers:
» Miller: No easy task following Favre
» Video:Rodgers now the man in Green Bay
» Packers.com:Latest team news

"Noah Herron used necessary, reasonable and justifiable force in protecting his life and property," Kocken said in a statement. "Herron, the victim in this random home invasion, is cooperating with law enforcement."

Herron, 26, missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Chief Deputy John Gossage said Herron called police at 11:19 p.m. Friday after he heard glass breaking in the lower level of his suburban Green Bay home. He said an unknown number of people had entered the house.

One of the intruders entered Herron's bedroom, and Herron hit the person with a post he had unscrewed from his bed, Gossage said. Herron was not injured.

The injured burglar was taken to a hospital, and a second suspect was arrested outside the home, Gossage said.

Stolen property and a vehicle believed taken earlier Friday from another home were found near Herron's home, Gossage said. The two people in custody are suspects in numerous burglaries and home invasions throughout Brown County, he said.

Pittsburgh took Herron in the seventh round of the 2005 draft out of Northwestern. The Packers signed him off the Steelers' practice squad in 2005.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson released a statement Tuesday, saying the team knew about the break-in and had no comment.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW