Intriguing storylines abound with preseason out of the way

As for the injury of the summer and no end in sight for slowing it down, the dangerous Achilles' tear usually ends the season for its victims, and it already has struck 17 players. I spoke with a number of medical experts about the rash of Achilles' injuries, and they do feel the lack of an offseason program contributed to the problem, which is usually caused when the front of the foot is forced upwards tearing the Achilles. The tear can happen just walking around, but the risk goes up in contact, where pressure on the feet is even worse. There are already 93 players on injured reserve before the regular season starts, and they can't return until the 2012 season. If you include the players on the physically unable to perform list that are unable to play for at least six weeks, there are already enough players out to fill up two football teams.