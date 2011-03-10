Intimate conversations provide new perspective of Mallett

I talked to Mallet about his game preparation. He throws the ball so well, and the game appears so easily for him, but he couldn't stop talking about his game preparation. Ryan said the game got simple for him because of his prep time. He wasn't bragging, but he did mention he threw 69 touchdown passes (in three years). By the way, that turns out to be a touchdown pass every 14 throws. He said he knows where to throw the ball, which must be true since he threw an interception just one in every 40 pass attempts.