Interview between Raiders, Packers aide Moss didn't go well

The Oakland Raiders recently met with Packers assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Winston Moss in Green Bay about their head-coaching vacancy, and multiple league sources said the session didn't go particularly well.
Moss, considered one of the early favorites for the job, is the fourth person to have been interviewed by Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.
At this point in their search, the Raiders have only interviewed one person in Oakland: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.
Sources said McKenzie is expected to expand his search for Hue Jackson's replacement this week. The Raiders also have interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and former Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles, but those interviews happened outside Oakland.
Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy also is on the Raiders' list of candidates, along with Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.