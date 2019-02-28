International Women's Day - In the stands...

Well this is a bit of a long story, but I'll try and tell it as well as I can. On a dark and stormy night back in late January in 1986 my Mother is rushed into hospital as she's believed to be going into labour with my baby brother. 3-year-old Claire obviously couldn't be left home alone. So, my father, a Redskins fan, takes me to hospital with them. Instead of where my Dad should have been, we sat out in the waiting room watching Super Bowl 20 on a little TV screen. It was second time the Super Bowl was aired live here in the UK back in the day and it was on Channel 4. Well the MIGHTY Chicago Bears were playing some team called the Patriots. The players looked like superheroes and mad lots of noise crashing into each other and I was sold on the sport. The Bears play in Navy and Orange (my favourite colours) they have a "C" on their helmets with is the letter on my name and my nickname is Boo Boo Bear. I didn't pick the Bears, the Bears pick me. And an ongoing love affair started that night not only with the Bears but with the sport as a whole. I regret nothing!