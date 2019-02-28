International Women's Day - In the office...

Sara Levinson was the president of NFL Properties when I started, and everyone was up in arms that there was going to be a woman coming in as President! She was great, she was down to earth. She had to make tough changes and while she was an aggressive and strong leader, she was also a sensitive woman and gave great advice. I remember when I was an assistant and first met her, she didn't have to talk to me, but she saw I had been troubled with something, came over and took me out for coffee. She showed me that you can be powerful and be a force, but you can still have that vulnerability and a motherly touch. That's something I feel is unique to a woman and it's what we bring to companies.