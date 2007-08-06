Intensity makes Thomas most deserving

The bottom line with Thomas is not that he is the lone player in history to lead the NFL in total yards from scrimmage for four consecutive seasons or that he ranks seventh among running backs in all-time yards from scrimmage with 16,532 or that he ranks 12th in all-time rushing yards with 12,074. It isn't even that he could explode through a hole better than almost any other back in league history or catch the ball as well as the best of wide receivers or give up his modest, 5-foot-10, 198-pound frame to protect the passer or make running room for Andre Reed or anyone else with the football.