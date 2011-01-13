Instantly, Newton is most intriguing draft prospect of 2011

Finally, allow me to be another in the legions to put in a good word for Ed Sabol, as he pursues, again, election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Can't think of any football fan who didn't grow up on NFL Films, and it's very difficult for me to see how anyone could fit the "contributor" category better. But rather than go on about that stuff, I'd like to pass along a piece of the conversation I had with Steve Sabol, back when I was with the Boston Globe. Sabol was passionate about his dad getting in, saying, "I think when we started NFL Films, this was strictly a dream of dad's. No one thought it would grow into what it is today. People think we own it. The only thing dad and I got back then was a handshake from Pete Rozelle. … We don't have a contract. We've always been salaried employees of the league. I can't tell you what it would mean to him. He's 94, so hopefully it happens while he's still alive. What's tricky about it for the selection committee is the role of `contributor.'" I'm not one to tell folks who have HOF votes who they should pick, because I have to believe it's an enormously difficult task. But I really don't think this one should be that "tricky" at all. Hopefully, that void in Canton is filled this summer.