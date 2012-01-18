Instant Debate: Tips for picking a Championship Sunday receiver

I've said it before and I'll keep repeating my Playoff Challenge mantra. I'm not interested in a good showing, I'm still trying to win this thing no matter how far behind I am. That means I need to take the players that as few of my colleagues have on their rosters. I get to keep Wes Welker but have to find a replacement for my Jordy Nelson selection. I'm going to try and play the low odds and take Michael Crabtree. He proved himself against the Saints, and I suspect he'll get some more work on Sunday since the G-men will have to make stopping Vernon Davis priority number one after the damage he did to New Orleans.