Instant Debate: Time to take a chance on Flacco or Smith?

I'm going to go by the same philosophy as last week. If you lost your QB this past round, picking up Brady or Eli won't help you catch whoever's in front of you, because for every touchdown they give you, they'll be onto double or triple points for whoever's had them from the last couple of rounds. It's about winning, and the only way for you to catch up (or stay ahead) is to take a chance on either Smith or Flacco making it to the Super Bowl, knocking out Brady and/or Eli. Of the two, I think Alex Smith has the better chance of making it to Indianapolis. I don't like what I've seen from the Ravens' defense so far in getting carved up by Arian Foster, and I think Brady has another big day Sunday against them. T.J. Yates was able to move the ball before throwing interceptions. I can't believe I'm saying this, but your salvation might lie in Alex Smith.