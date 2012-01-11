Instant Debate: Time to jump off the Victor Cruz bandwagon?

Are you nuts? If you had Victor Cruz in the first round, OF COURSE you stick with him in the second round. There are going to be a lot of points scored in this game and Cruz is the real No. 1 weapon in New York now. Don't jump off of anyone's bandwagon just because they had a bad first week. Remember, the big thing about the Playoff Challenge is that your points double if you had a player in the first round. So if you went away from Cruz and selected, say, Jordy Nelson, that would be nice, because Nelson certainly can put up good numbers, but they won't be double, which is what you'd get with Cruz. If you already had Cruz, and he catches five passes for 115 yards and a TD this week, you'd get 35 points from him. Conversely, if Nelson has that game, you're getting 17.5. You have to go with the possibility of the bigger number whenever you can.