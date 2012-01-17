Instant Debate: There's Ray Rice ... and who else?

You're talking to a guy who has Patriots at every position on his Playoff Challenge team except for one of the RB positions, where it's Ray Rice. If you already have him, you're earning double or triple points for this week for whatever he does against a Patriots defense that is very malleable. Even if he does go out after this round, you can go get whatever RB you want to for the Super Bowl. True, you're only getting single points, but the possibility of triple for the AFC Championship Game by Rice -- if I've had him this long -- is too tough to throw away. Plus, I think the Giants and 49ers is a tossup, so ditching Rice for Ahmad Bradshaw or Frank Gore may not pan out for you. Remember, there's a reason why you drafted the team you did -- so you can get to this point of triple and then quadruple points. Don't panic. Only make changes when you have to. You get cute and start out-thinking yourself, you'll be on the short end of the Playoff Challenge stick.