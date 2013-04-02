Instant Debate: Steven Jackson vs. Reggie Bush

Call me crazy but I just can't see there being any way Steven Jackson suddenly turns back into a No. 1 fantasy RB. First of all, he's not going to get the touches in their pass-first offense. Don't expect his numbers to be that much of an improvement over Michael Turner. Reggie Bush is a different story. He's the second-best weapon the Lions have after Calvin Johnson, and he's going to get the football. He can have a Rams-Marshall Faulk-lite type season with Detroit. I think 50-75 yards rushing plus another 30-50 per game receiving is going to make him a solid double-digit fantasy points producer, giving you anywhere from 10-15 per week without even getting in the end zone. Touchdowns will be a bonus for you and will turn productive games into monstrous ones. He's going to be one of my big breakout candidates for 2013 - I'd draft him as a high-end No. 2 with upside.