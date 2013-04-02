Instant Debate: Steven Jackson vs. Reggie Bush

Published: Apr 02, 2013 at 08:40 AM

Which running back will have better fantasy production in 2013 -- Steven Jackson or Reggie Bush?

  • Michael Fabiano NFL.com Fantasy Editor

  • Jackson will be a TD machine

This one is a no-brainer for me -- as much as I like Bush's move to the Motor City, Jackson is a far better fantasy running back as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed for 1,000-plus yards in eight straight seasons in St. Louis, and I think he'll hit that mark once again in 2013. Where the major improvement will come is in his touchdown opportunities. After averaging around five rushing scores in the last four seasons, Jackson will now be in a position to reach the 8-10 touchdown range in the Falcons offense. Remember, Michael Turner never posted fewer than 10 rushing touchdowns in his five seasons with the team.

  • Marcas Grant NFL.com Fantasy Editor

  • Bush should excel as dual threat

I think Jackson ended up in the best spot he could have for his fantasy value, but I think Bush is the guy who's going to be the fantasy steal this year. The Lions will allow Bush to excel as the multi-threat option he can be, running and receiving out of the backfield. If you could assure me that Jackson was going to see close to 300 carries -- as he did earlier in his career -- I'd give him the nod. But I think Bush will see more total touches and end up with better production. That advantage gets even larger in PPR leagues.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com Writer

  • Bush will bounce back in 2013

I like Reggie Bush this year, and the simple reason is the Lions look to use him much in the same way the Saints did. The Lions led the NFL in passing attempts last season, which is perfect for Bush's skill set. I would set Bush's reception goal at 60, and that is a rather reasonable estimate. The Lions didn't run a ton in 2012, but could probably find 200 attempts for Bush. When you factor in the talent around him, this could make for a nice bounce-back season for Bush.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com Fantasy Analyst

  • Bush will be Detroit's second-best weapon

Call me crazy but I just can't see there being any way Steven Jackson suddenly turns back into a No. 1 fantasy RB. First of all, he's not going to get the touches in their pass-first offense. Don't expect his numbers to be that much of an improvement over Michael Turner. Reggie Bush is a different story. He's the second-best weapon the Lions have after Calvin Johnson, and he's going to get the football. He can have a Rams-Marshall Faulk-lite type season with Detroit. I think 50-75 yards rushing plus another 30-50 per game receiving is going to make him a solid double-digit fantasy points producer, giving you anywhere from 10-15 per week without even getting in the end zone. Touchdowns will be a bonus for you and will turn productive games into monstrous ones. He's going to be one of my big breakout candidates for 2013 - I'd draft him as a high-end No. 2 with upside.

