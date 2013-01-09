Instant Debate: Robert Griffin III's fantasy draft value

Best-case scenario for RG3 is that he's back in a limited manner during training camp, so you're going to have to go on faith a bit even if the team says he's on track to start the season. If you're in a league where RBs are at a premium, you can relax because you can wait, not draft RG3 and then get a good QB in the fifth round. But if your league merits you take a QB early? Then you have a decision to make. My rankings for QBs would look like this right now: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton and Tom Brady are my top 4. Next is RG3 (followed by Peyton Manning). I can still draft RG3 where I want to (probably the second round) because there's enough quarterback depth that I can get a good enough backup later on to play them if I have to. I may have to get that player a little earlier than normal (figure the seventh round, eighth at the latest) - because you don't want to wait too long and wind up starting Christian Ponder because Griffin's still on the mend.