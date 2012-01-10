Instant Debate: Foster, Rice or Sproles - who's the best choice?

To me this is a very easy choice. Obviously, you're going to lose either Foster or Rice after this week, so you're only going to pick one of them. It's as simple as who do you think is going to win, and I'm taking the Ravens over Houston, making Rice the pick. But also because I think Baltimore has the best chance to upset New England and make it to the Super Bowl. Darren Sproles, seriously, may be THE best Playoff Challenge running back this season. Think about it, who are the favorites for Indianapolis? New England, Green Bay and New Orleans. Sproles has been better and more involved than de facto number one RBs BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Ryan Grant. So he could be THE most valuable RB when you factor in production along with the teams' possibility of making it to the Super Bowl. If this doesn't show you how de-valued the running back position has become in the NFL, nothing else will.