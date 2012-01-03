Instant Debate: Can you still ride with Arian Foster?

I'm passing on Foster and leaning on Michael Turner. I know his prolific production in Week 17 came against the one of the worst run defenses in the league (the Bucs'), but don't forget, the Giants haven't been much better. I'm willing to take a leap of faith that the Falcons take out the Giants and head to Green Bay in Round 2, where the wild-card points I get from Turner, in addition to the production and double points against the Packers will surpass what Arian Foster does against the Bengals. When it comes to Ray Rice, by my projection he will face either the Steelers or Texans in Round 2, and I'm not wagering double points on that topping the giant rear end of MT. Because there is no great RB on either of the favorites to make the Super Bowl, I'm playing matchups.