Instant Debate: Better value -- Rodgers or Brees?

I'm going to go in the opposite direction from most people. I don't think it's about Rodgers or Brees, I think it's about taking Tom Brady as your QB. The Packers or Saints have a better chance of being knocked off before the Super Bowl than the Patriots do. So I'm going to take the path of least resistance, because I am almost sure I'm going to get Brady in the Super Bowl. The only concern I have is that New England might run up against Baltimore in the AFC Title game, but the Ravens are less worrisome than the field in the NFC. Brees is going to be a popular pick, but the Saints have never won a road playoff game. It's hard to pick against Rodgers, but because I think most people will go with him, if I pick Brady, New England makes it to the Super Bowl and the Packers are knocked off, I'm winning the playoff challenge, guaranteed.