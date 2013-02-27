Instant Debate: Alex Smith's fantasy value

His value has increased, there's no doubt - as he had zero fantasy value on the 49ers behind Colin Kaepernick. Now with the trade, he's leaped up all the way to ... a No. 2 fantasy QB and potential bye-week replacement. Hey, at least he's in the game now. No matter what happens the remainder of the offseason and preseason, Smith will still enter 2013 behind at least 12-14 other quarterbacks in fantasy. But he does have upside. He could be surrounded with good weapons in KC depending how the next few months go, and we know how Andy Reid likes to ignore the running game, which is good news for Smith. I'd feel very confident with him as my backup in case something happens to my starter or he catches fire and then I have a bargaining chip if I want to make a trade. However his value at it's best will likely be what it was until he got hurt in 2012: a QB who, depending on the matchup, would be worth starting if you have a question at the position that week.