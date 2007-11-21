Insight Bowl to be televised on NFL Network

On Dec. 31, NFL Network airs the Insight Bowl, annually one of college football's most-exciting bowl games, matching teams from the Big 12 and Big 10. For the second consecutive season, the game will be played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
Last year, the game's first on the NFL Network, Texas Tech rallied from a 38-7 third-quarter deficit to defeat Minnesota 44-41 in overtime. Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell threw for 445 yards and two touchdowns.
This year, the 19th annual Insight Bowl will be played at 6 p.m. ET. Participating teams won't be determined until the Big Ten and Big 12 conference seasons run their course.