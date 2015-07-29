'Inside Training Camp Live' whispers

» Per Jones, QB Geno Smith met the media and appears "very confident." Jones added: "It seems to me that he now realizes, frankly, what it means to be a starting quarterback in this league, what it means to be a franchise quarterback ... He's looking to instill that confidence in his teammates. That's a new feel for Geno Smith." Casserly also weighed in on Geno, essentially labeling the upcoming campaign a make-or-break season for the third-year QB. "Is this a crucial year for him? Absolutely, it's a crucial year for him." Smith himself addressed the doubters, telling reporters that he laughed when he saw a ranking that had him dead last among starting QBs. "It's hilarious," Smith said.