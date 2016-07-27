Inside Training Camp Live: Kawann Short a team player

»In Spartanburg, South Carolina, the pressure is on for the Panthers, reporting to camp on Wednesday, to repeat the success that led them to Super Bowl 50. Also turned up is the temperature, as it is supposed to reach 97 degrees. But not as hot are the contract talks for Kawann Short, who reported for camp despite not having a long-term deal in place. Short addressed the media and said he never considered holding out, and that he's in the right place right now, which is in Spartanburg for camp, per NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon. Blackmon also addressed the Panthers expectations for the season. She says Greg Olsen said its naturally human instant to think, hey we have the same players back, what's going to be different? But we can't think we're going to come out week 1 and rattle off 14 wins. Carolina knows it has a target on its back this season.