Inside Training Camp Live: Gronkowski can't play QB

» Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a chance to play quarterback at practice Friday. Yes, Gronk lined up behind center. It didn't go so well, though. He was picked off by safety Devin McCourty. Gronk might want to stick to catching the ball and save the throwing for Tom Brady. Brady, meanwhile, addressed the media for the first time since dropping the appeal of his four-game suspension. Gronk showed up while Brady was still talking to the press and proclaimed, "Sweet! No one wants to talk!"