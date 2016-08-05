Inside Training Camp Live: Gronkowski can't play QB

Training camp is here in full force. We're keeping you up to date today with live coverage on NFL Network all day. On NFL.com, we'll be featuring highlights from the television coverage and notes from our reporters in the field. Here are today's whispers.
» Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a chance to play quarterback at practice Friday. Yes, Gronk lined up behind center. It didn't go so well, though. He was picked off by safety Devin McCourty. Gronk might want to stick to catching the ball and save the throwing for Tom Brady. Brady, meanwhile, addressed the media for the first time since dropping the appeal of his four-game suspension. Gronk showed up while Brady was still talking to the press and proclaimed, "Sweet! No one wants to talk!"
» James Harrison continues to show that he is a beast. The 38-year-old Steelers linebacker posted videos on his Instagram account of his leg day workout. Earlier this week he posted videos of himself throwing his kids in the pool like he was launching them into outer space.
» Earlier this week, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started a frenzy by barking the phrase "Purple Rain" during a line check at training camp. Turns out, he was actually yelling "Purple raider." So much for the tribute to the Minnesota-born pop star Prince.
» Cornerback Darrelle Revis and wideout Brandon Marshallengaged in a fistfight at the Jets training camp, according to the Boston Daily News.