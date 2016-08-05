Around the NFL

Inside Training Camp Live: Gronkowski can't play QB

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 05:31 AM

Training camp is here in full force. We're keeping you up to date today with live coverage on NFL Network all day. On NFL.com, we'll be featuring highlights from the television coverage and notes from our reporters in the field. Here are today's whispers.

» Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a chance to play quarterback at practice Friday. Yes, Gronk lined up behind center. It didn't go so well, though. He was picked off by safety Devin McCourty. Gronk might want to stick to catching the ball and save the throwing for Tom Brady. Brady, meanwhile, addressed the media for the first time since dropping the appeal of his four-game suspension. Gronk showed up while Brady was still talking to the press and proclaimed, "Sweet! No one wants to talk!"

» James Harrison continues to show that he is a beast. The 38-year-old Steelers linebacker posted videos on his Instagram account of his leg day workout. Earlier this week he posted videos of himself throwing his kids in the pool like he was launching them into outer space.

» Earlier this week, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started a frenzy by barking the phrase "Purple Rain" during a line check at training camp. Turns out, he was actually yelling "Purple raider." So much for the tribute to the Minnesota-born pop star Prince.

» Cornerback Darrelle Revis and wideout Brandon Marshallengaged in a fistfight at the Jets training camp, according to the Boston Daily News.

» Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with the fitness tip of the day:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says the team's trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins "worked out well for both parties."
news

NFL trade deadline 2023: Grading deals for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Joshua Dobbs and more

How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
news

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions acquire Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for 2025 pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings trade offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are beefing up their offensive line for the stretch run. The Jags are acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 third-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) says he's 'playing for sure' Thursday vs. Titans

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) told reporters on Tuesday that he "for sure" is playing in Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Vikings trade for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury

The Arizona Cardinals are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Bears for second-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor's lack of second-half touches in loss to Saints due to game flow

Colts head coach Shane Steichen dismissed the odd usage of RB Jonathan Taylor as a product of the double-digit deficit in the second half against the Saints in Week 8.