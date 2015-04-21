Inside the Raiders' 2015 schedule

Published: Apr 21, 2015 at 12:49 PM

**

Inside the Schedule

After more than a decade of futility, the Raiders are hoping to see improvement from their young squad in 2015. This team is still a couple of years away from playoff contention, so the goal this season should just be to upgrade from last year's 3-13 mark. With the slate of games on tap, it won't be easy.

    Key Games

Week 3, at Browns: Could we see a battle between two of 2014's most heralded young quarterbacks -- David Carr and Johnny Manziel?

Week 13, vs. Chiefs: This was one of Oakland's three wins last season. We'll see if they can duplicate the feat on their home field in 2015.

Week 16, vs. Chargers: The rivalry between the Raiders and Chargers has been one of football's fiercest for decades. Hopefully 2015 marks a return to those days.

