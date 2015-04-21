Inside the Jaguars' 2015 schedule

Inside the Schedule
Jacksonville believes they've found their quarterback of the future in Blake Bortles, and with the young talent around the future could be bright for the Jaguars. They unfortunately have to travel to face three AFC playoff teams in the Colts, Patriots and Ravens, so a trip to the postseason might be out of reach, but an improved win total isn't out of the question.
Key Games
Week 4, at Colts: A good way to serve notice to the league that a new regime is on the rise is to knock off the defending divisional champ in their own house.
Week 5, at Buccaneers: If the Jags are still a year away from the postseason, owning their home state could be a good consolation prize.