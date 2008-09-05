Inside the game: For key matchups, look to the left

The most interesting game to look left will be on Monday night as the Minnesota Vikings play in Green Bay. Brett Favre was only sacked once every 37 pass attempts last year and the Green Bay Packers' offensive line got a lot of credit for that statistic. But in limited regular-season experience coupled with the 2008 preseason, new starter Aaron Rodgers has been sacked once every eight pass attempts. I will not take my eyes off the left side of the Packers' offensive line as Chad Clifton and Daryn Colledge team up against Jared Allen and Kevin Williams. Williams and Allen will not always be teamed up, but when they are they may be even better than the dynamic duo in Tennessee. The fate of the Packers' season may be identified on opening night on the left side of their offensive line.