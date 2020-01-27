Inside the Chiefs' extraordinary connection to the Super Bowl

In 1960, both the Dallas Cowboys and Hunt's Dallas Texans began play, with the Texans led by a charismatic head coach, Hank Stram. The Texans were the far better team on the field -- they won the AFL Championship in 1962 -- but all of the AFL teams lost money immediately because of competition for fans at the gate. Norma knew that as well as anyone. She was a schoolteacher in Dallas and was a hostess for the Texans, but her primary job was trying to sell season tickets to local businesses. Convinced that Dallas could not support two teams, Hunt moved his team to Kansas City -- it was an easy trip from Dallas -- and they became the Chiefs in 1963. He married Norma the next year.