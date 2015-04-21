Inside the Buccaneers' 2015 schedule

Inside the Schedule
After winning just two games last season, the Buccaneers are in the midst of another reboot. The good news for them is that they play in a division that doesn't have a dominant team. The better news is that Tampa's schedule could lend itself to improving upon last year's abysmal season.
Key Games
Week 5, vs. Jaguars: A playoff berth isn't expected this season, but a win over one of your in-state rivals could go a long way toward exciting the fan base.
Week 7, at Redskins: When you're facing one of the two teams against which you scored a win, you've gotta circle it on the calendar, right?
Week 8, at Falcons: Last season's trip to the Georgia Dome was an unmitigated Thursday night disaster. Here's a chance to exorcise those demons.