Inside the Buccaneers' 2015 schedule

Published: Apr 21, 2015 at 12:48 PM

After winning just two games last season, the Buccaneers are in the midst of another reboot. The good news for them is that they play in a division that doesn't have a dominant team. The better news is that Tampa's schedule could lend itself to improving upon last year's abysmal season.

    Key Games

Week 5, vs. Jaguars: A playoff berth isn't expected this season, but a win over one of your in-state rivals could go a long way toward exciting the fan base.

Week 7, at Redskins: When you're facing one of the two teams against which you scored a win, you've gotta circle it on the calendar, right?

Week 8, at Falcons: Last season's trip to the Georgia Dome was an unmitigated Thursday night disaster. Here's a chance to exorcise those demons.

