Inside Gronkowski's Greatness

On Sundays, he simply could not be stopped. Short of creating a Frankenstein's monster combination of a player with cornerback speed, safety athleticism and linebacker physicality, there was no answer. And that is why Gronkowski spent the past decade at the top of his profession. He was simply too big, too strong and too fast to be contained. Think of an offensive lineman-sized wide receiver and you wouldn't be a million miles away from Tom Brady's favourite target.