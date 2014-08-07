Inman's 70-yard TD catch powers Chargers over Cowboys

Published: Aug 07, 2014 at 06:13 PM

SAN DIEGO -- New backup quarterback Kellen Clemens threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Dontrelle Inman midway through the third quarter and the San Diego Chargers beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 Thursday night in a preseason opener.

Inman, who played in the CFL the last two seasons, beat single coverage down the right sideline and was gone to give San Diego a 17-7 lead.

Clemens made his Chargers debut after signing as a free agent in March and replacing Charlie Whitehurst as backup to Philip Rivers. Clemens spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Rams as a backup to starter Sam Bradford. He started the last nine games after Bradford went down with a knee injury.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

