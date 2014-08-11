Injury update: Fantasy studs worth worrying about

Chris Ivory, RB, New York Jets (ribs): In the Jets preseason opener against the Colts last week, Chris Johnson scored an unexpected one-yard touchdown run because Gang Green's starter and favorite for goal line work, Chris Ivory, was taken out of the game with a rib injury one play prior. It was reported Sunday that Ivory has a rib cartilage injury and that he "felt some movement" in the area which led to his exit. Jets coach Rex Ryan said after the game that Ivory would be "fine" but it's not yet known if he will play in the team's next exhibition game against the Bengals on Saturday. If Ivory has to miss any regular season playing time due to his rib injury, CJ2K's fantasy value will see an uptick as he would likely become the starter in a timeshare with Bilal Powell. The Jets also have Alex Green and Daryl Richardson on their roster but neither are fantasy relevant.