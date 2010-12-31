Injury-troubled Southern Miss WR looks toward NFL Draft

Published: Dec 31, 2010 at 04:41 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Southern Miss wide receiver DeAndre Brown has informed coach Larry Fedora that he plans to declare for the 2011 NFL Draft.

Brown, a 6-foot-6, 239-pound junior, missed much of the past season because of a lower leg injury, catching just 16 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

A highly recruited receiver from Ocean Springs, Miss., Brown enjoyed a spectacular freshman season in 2008, catching 67 passes for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns. But he broke his leg in the final game of the season and has rarely been healthy since.

Fedora said he met with Brown's family and that "we support DeAndre's decision and wish him nothing but the best in the future."

