Injury to top tight end prospect has NFL scouts scrambling

Tennessee at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

There is a long line of NFL players who have entered the league from these two traditional SEC powers. This year all eyes are on QB Tim Tebow and his continued development as a passer. The Heisman Trophy winner has completed 64 percent of his passes for 425 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception through two games. Although those numbers are on par with his career statistics, scouts are interested in watching Tebow throw effectively against a stellar Vols' defense that features a host of talented players, including safety Eric Berry. If Tebow can complete a few pro-style throws against tight coverage, his draft status will continue to rise in the eyes of many scouts. In addition to watching Tebow's progress, scouts are casting an eye towards his top target, Riley Cooper, to see if he has the potential to develop into a quality pro receiver down the road. For the Vols, Rico McCoy is garnering a lot of attention. The fleet-footed linebacker has been lauded for his speed and scouts want to see how he matches up in space with the Gators' explosive set of skill players. If McCoy can display the skills to function as a possible three-down linebacker, he could enhance his draft stature.