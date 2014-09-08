Injury roundup: X-rays negative on Jake Matthews

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that X-rays came up negative on the left ankle of rookie Jake Matthews. The team's first-round offensive tackle had further MRI testing Monday after suffering a sprain in the first half of Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints.
Rapoport later reported the Falcons got news that the damage isn't significant and he could play Sunday if he isn't too sore, according to a source informed of the injury.
Matthews watched the second half from Atlanta's sideline before leaving the Georgia Dome in a precautionary walking boot. He was replaced by veteran Gabe Carimi on the left side with Lamar Holmes holding down the fort on the right.
Other injuries we're tracking coming out of Sunday's slate of action:
- The No. 1 overall pick will miss some time as Jadeveon Clowneytore his meniscus and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Monday, Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed. Clowney will miss four to six weeks.
- Eagles coach Chip Kelly told WIP-FM in Philadelphia that he doesn't believeEvan Mathis' left knee injury will be season-ending, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "From what I understand, it's not a (Jeremy Maclin) situation where Evan is done for the year," Kelly said. The Inquirer's Jeff McLane cited a source to report that Mathis suffered an MCL sprain -- with no damage to his ACL -- in Philly's win over theJaguars.
- The Eagles also lost Allen Barbre to a high-ankle sprain. The team's starting right tackle is scheduled to see a foot specialist and "could be out for a while," McLane tweeted.
- Grim morning in Kansas City: An MRI confirmed that Chiefs starting defensive tackle Mike DeVito suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Titans, according to Rapoport. He's out for the season, along with linebacker Derrick Johnson, who also sustained a ruptured Achilles.
- Panthers coach Ron Riverareiterated during Monday's press conference that he expects Cam Newton (ribs) to start Sunday against the Lions.
- Running back Toby Gerhart suffered an ankle sprain early in the Jaguars' loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He returned to the game but the team announced he will be limited early in the week. Safety Jonathan Cyprien will go through the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Eagles, the team announced. The team also said receiver Cecil Shorts III will try out his injured hamstring on Tuesday.
- Steelers running back and pass-catcher Dri Archersuffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's tight win over the Browns, per the team's official website.
- Redskins coach Jay Gruden said tight end Jordan Reed and defensive tackle Barry Cofield could both miss some time following injuries sustained in Week 1. Reed suffered a mild hamstring sprain and Cofield a high ankle sprain. Gruden said Chris Bakerwill likely take over for Cofield in his absence. Rapoport reported that Cofield could miss three weeks or more.
- The Dolphins lost linebacker Dannell Ellerbe for the season with a hip injury on Sunday against the Patriots. He was placed on injured reserve Monday.
- After being limited last week, Jeff Tedford is back in full swing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The first-year offensive coordinator will call the plays in Sunday's meeting with the Rams. Quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo called the plays against the Panthers while Tedford was in the booth.
- Titans coach Ken Whisenhunthad bad news regarding linebacker Zach Brown. Whisenhunt said Brown has a potential season-ending torn pectoral.
