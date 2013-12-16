Injury roundup: Wes Welker misses Broncos practice

The Broncos wide receiver sat out Monday's practice after missing Thursday night's loss to the San Diego Chargers with the concussion he suffered in Week 14, The Denver Post reported.
Dealing with his second head injury of the season, Welker's status is hazy for Sunday's game against the floundering Houston Texans.
Here's the rest of Monday's injury news:
- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Aaron Rodgers' situation will be evaluated Wednesday morning. The quarterback has been out with a collarbone injury since Week 9.
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald "passed concussion tests and feels good," according to his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. That said, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the pass-catcher has not made his way through the league-mandated protocol for head injuries after he was lost in Sunday's overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.
- Sean Lee isn't sure if he'll play Sunday against the Washington Redskins, but the ascendant Cowboys middle linebacker does not believe he'll need surgery on his neck, per ESPNDallas.com's Todd Archer. "We have to do more tests with the doctors," Lee said. "Until they clear me I won't be in there. That's the key. Hopefully they'll clear me pretty soon."
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Chicago Bears' 38-31 win over the Cleveland Browns from Week 15 on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. ET.
- In Chicago, coach Marc Trestman told reporters that cornerback Charles Tillman is "not far enough in his recovery" and will miss the rest of the season with the torn triceps he suffered last month. In better news for the Bears, Trestman said he's confident that linebacker Lance Briggs (shoulder) will make his long-awaited return on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the toe injury quarterback Cam Newtonsuffered against the New York Jets is "not that big a deal," according to The Charlotte Observer. "The reason we took him off early was because we had to cut the tape off and let them double-check and make sure everything was fine," Rivera said. "Everything came out OK."
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are considering shutting downCecil Shorts for the rest of the season because of the receiver's groin injury, coach Gus Bradley told reporters Monday. Bradley also said running back Maurice Jones-Drew's hamstring is feeling better with rehab, but he's no sure bet for this weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans.
- St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy downplayed the hip injury he sustained in Sunday's upset win over the New Orleans Saints. "I just took a shot ... (the doctors and trainers) fixed it up for me and I went back out there," Stacy told reporters, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
- Bills coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that quarterback EJ Manuel sprained his knee in Buffalo's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team doesn't expect him to miss any time, per Joe Buscaglia of WGR-AM.
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly suffered a stinger in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, according to a source who spoke with the player. He'll try to manage the injury heading into this weekend's meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Rapoport also was told by a person informed of the injury that Browns cornerback Joe Haden suffered a hip pointer in Cleveland's loss to the Chicago Bears. It doesn't sound serious, but any injury this late in the year could be curtains, so we'll keep an eye on Haden's status for Week 16.