Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Vikings QB Sam Bradford (knee) DNP

Published: Oct 11, 2017 at 11:32 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles might have two notable reinforcements for their Thursday night showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) will be game-time decisions. Both players were listed as questionable in Wednesday's injury report.

Philadelphia has been without its Pro Bowl lineman for two games; Smallwood, its second-leading rusher, missed last week's win versus the Cardinals.

Cox was a full participant in Tuesday's practice while Smallwood remained out. Having both would be a welcome sight for the Eagles, on the eve of a clash between two of only three teams in the conference with 4-1 records.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:

  1. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) did not practice Wednesday, this after an MRI earlier in the week revealed no new injury but wear and tear on his surgically-repaired knee. Bradford had been sidelined since Week 1 before playing less than two quarters in Monday night's contest with the Bears.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) also did not participate. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) and center Pat Elflein (toe) were limited participants.

  1. The Texans placed defensive end J.J. Watt (leg) and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) on injured reserve. Both suffered season-ending surgeries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Watt, who underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured the tibial plateau in his left leg, posted a photo of himself on crutches Wednesday morning.

  1. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was limited at practice. Coach Jack Del Rio told reporters on Monday that he expects to have Carr ready to play against the Chargers.
  1. Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (elbow) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least eight weeks. The 33-year-old impending free agent had gotten off to a fast start in Year 12, recording two sacks in the first five games of the season.
  1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he isn't concerned about his should injury heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "I'm good. Not worried about it. ... I'll be there Sunday." Brady suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in last week's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rob Gronkowski (thigh) didn't practice for the Patriots.

  1. Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (back) was a full participant Wednesday. Cornerback Kevin King (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), who's been out the past two weeks, returned to the practice field Wednesday. Dallas, which is on bye, is holding light practices Wednesday and Thursday before taking the weekend off.
  1. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (concussion) will not practice Wednesday. He left Sunday's win versus the Texans after taking a shot to the head.
  1. Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (hamstring), who's missed the past two games, is practicing Wednesday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), who has missed the past three games, is also back on the field. Wide receiver DeVante Parker(ankle) is out.
  1. Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (knee) and cornerbacks James Bradberry (calf) and Daryl Worley (ankle) all fully participated in practice Wednesday and are expected to play Thursday versus the Eagles.
  1. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said left tackle Trent Williams (knee) could play this week while running back Rob Kelley (ankle) is a "long shot" to play.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) could be close to potentially making his season debut. He was limited in practice on Wednesday.
  1. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hip) and Vic Beasley (hamstring) were limited in Wednesday's practice.
  1. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (quad), wide receiver John Brown (quad), J.J. Nelson (hamstring), and Robert Nkemdiche (calf) were all limited participants in Arizona's walk-through practice.
  1. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) has increased his workload from last week. Mariota, who sat out Week 5, said he hopes to play Monday versus the Colts.

"I feel a lot better," Mariota told reporters Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

news

Patriots' Josh Uche not getting 'big-headed' after breakout year: 'It's not like I just figured it out'

As a whole, the New England Patriots' 2022 season was a disappointment, but linebacker Josh Uche's season was not. Nonetheless, Uche is not resting upon his individual success from a season ago, but looking to build upon it, saying Thursday that it's "a continuous process," and you don't want to get "big-headed."

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More