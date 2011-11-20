Injury roundup: Vikes' Peterson will have MRI exam on ankle

A look around the league at the latest injury reports and updates from Week 11:
» The Vikings might have dodged an injury bullet, as coach Leslie Frazier said RB Adrian Peterson had no fractures or broken bones in his sprained left ankle. Peterson will have an MRI exam on Monday.
» Raiders WR Darrius Heyward-Bey was able to return home with the Raiders after suffering a spine injury against the Vikings. Coach Hue Jackson was optimistic Heyward-Bey would play again this season. Center Samson Satele (concussion), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and DE Jarvis Moss (hamstring) were also injured.
» It was a brutal injury day for the Bills. Coach Chan Gailey said CB Terrence McGee (left knee) was probably done for the season, while WR Donald Jones (left ankle) didn't return after he was taken off the field on a cart and RB Fred Jackson (right calf) sat out much of the second half.
» Packers RB James Starks will undergo further testing Monday after suffering a sprained right knee.
» Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said LT Trent Williams suffered an MCL injury in his left knee that "didn't look good." Starting CB Josh Wilson (hamstring) also didn't return to the game.
» The Jaguars lost LB Clint Session, DE Matt Roth and RB Kevin Rutland to head injuries against the Browns. Coach Jack Del Rio didn't have any updates after the game.
» The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reportedBrowns FB Owen Marecic didn't return against the Jaguars because of a concussion.
» Matt Hasselbeck's day was cut short by a strained right throwing elbow in the third quarter against the Falcons. Defensive end Derrick Morgan (ankle), LB Barrett Ruud (groin) and RT Dave Stewart (calf) also left with injuries for the Titans. Coach Mike Munchak didn't know the extent of any of the injuries.
» Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt confirmed that DT Dan Williams is out for the season after breaking his left arm against the 49ers. Starting RT Brandon Keith also left the game with a concussion, according to the team.
» Falcons coach Mike Smith didn't have an update on backup CB Kelvin Hayden, who didn't return after he was carted off against the Titans with a right foot injury, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
» The Bears are waiting for some potentially bad news on QB Jay Cutler, who is undergoing tests to determine if his injured right thumb is broken, reported NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer. Coach Lovie Smith didn't have an update on long snapper Patrick Mannelly, who was sidelined by a knee injury.
» Mark Levoir, who started at left tackle against the Seahawks in place of the injured Rodger Saffold, was sidelined with a right shoulder injury.
» Chargers LT Marcus McNeill didn't play Sunday against the Bears and could miss the rest of the season, reported the San Diego Union-Tribune.